Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) Short Interest Up 27.9% in February

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 23,250,000 shares, a growth of 27.9% from the February 13th total of 18,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lufax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Macquarie cut shares of Lufax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lufax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.01.

Shares of Lufax stock opened at $4.51 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.37. Lufax has a 12-month low of $4.09 and a 12-month high of $15.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 4.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.37.

Lufax ( NYSE:LU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Lufax had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 27.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lufax will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Lufax by 463.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lufax during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Lufax during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Lufax during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new position in Lufax during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

