Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) Releases Earnings Results

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Luna Innovations had a positive return on equity of 5.66% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Luna Innovations updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

Luna Innovations stock opened at $7.59 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market cap of $242.64 million, a PE ratio of -759.00 and a beta of 1.12. Luna Innovations has a 1-year low of $6.11 and a 1-year high of $12.99.

Get Luna Innovations alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LUNA. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Luna Innovations by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,906,639 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $16,092,000 after buying an additional 12,073 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 528,068 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Luna Innovations by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,808 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 46,836 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Luna Innovations by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 7,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Luna Innovations by 197.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,453 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 24,842 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.39% of the company’s stock.

LUNA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Luna Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Luna Innovations from $14.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price target on Luna Innovations from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

About Luna Innovations (Get Rating)

Luna Innovations, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of fiber optic test and measurement, sensing and instrumentation products for the automotive, aerospace, energy and infrastructure industries. It operates through the following segments: Lightwave and Luna Labs. The Lightwave segment develops, manufactures and markets distributed fiber optic sensing products and fiber optic communications test and control products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Luna Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luna Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.