LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) PT Set at €770.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC – Get Rating) has been assigned a €770.00 ($846.15) target price by Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.61% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €840.00 ($923.08) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley set a €820.00 ($901.10) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €850.00 ($934.07) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €800.00 ($879.12) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €680.00 ($747.25) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €794.36 ($872.93).

Get LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne alerts:

Shares of MC stock traded up €3.80 ($4.18) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting €598.70 ($657.91). 569,333 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 682,386. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €678.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €675.62. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 12-month low of €195.45 ($214.78) and a 12-month high of €260.55 ($286.32).

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.