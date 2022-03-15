M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 16,061 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 361,326 shares.The stock last traded at $48.04 and had previously closed at $47.28.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MHO shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 2.06.

M/I Homes ( NYSE:MHO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.45. M/I Homes had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 26.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 15.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in M/I Homes in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in M/I Homes in the second quarter worth about $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in M/I Homes in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in M/I Homes by 81.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 833 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in M/I Homes by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

M/I Homes

M/I Homes, Inc engages in the construction and development of residential properties. It operates through the following business segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment designs, markets, constructs and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers.

