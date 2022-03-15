Macro Enterprises (CVE:MCR) Sets New 12-Month High at $3.96

Macro Enterprises Inc. (CVE:MCR – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$3.96 and last traded at C$3.96, with a volume of 22200 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$3.95.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$124.77 million and a P/E ratio of -39.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.63, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Get Macro Enterprises alerts:

Macro Enterprises Company Profile (CVE:MCR)

Macro Enterprises Inc provides pipeline and facilities construction and maintenance services to the oil and gas industry in western Canada. It offers construction, alteration, repair, and installation of pipeline and facility pressure piping, and structural steel facilities. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Fort Saint John, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Macro Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macro Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.