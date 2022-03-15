Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.50.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on M. Gordon Haskett upped their target price on shares of Macy’s from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Macy’s from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cowen raised their target price on Macy’s from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Macy’s from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Macy’s from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Macy’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $104,542,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Macy’s by 859.1% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,111,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,921,000 after acquiring an additional 3,682,893 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 32.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,572,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,941,000 after buying an additional 2,602,984 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Macy’s by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,933,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,096,000 after buying an additional 1,914,700 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Macy’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of M opened at $23.79 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.76. Macy’s has a twelve month low of $14.76 and a twelve month high of $37.95. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.45. Macy’s had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 53.59%. The company had revenue of $8.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Macy’s will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Macy’s announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 28.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. This is an increase from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.04%.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

