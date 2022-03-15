Madison Wealth Partners Inc Has $10.18 Million Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Madison Wealth Partners Inc increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up approximately 5.1% of Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $10,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Network Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 42,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,131,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 126,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,755,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 52,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,025,000 after acquiring an additional 18,571 shares in the last quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 200,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,882,000 after acquiring an additional 5,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Capital Management lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 464,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,405,000 after acquiring an additional 16,296 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $3.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $258.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,348,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,812,827. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $247.37 and a 12-month high of $292.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $264.76.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

