Madison Wealth Partners Inc Has $10.39 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Madison Wealth Partners Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,778 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 5.2% of Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000.

Shares of IVV traded up $9.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $428.04. The company had a trading volume of 7,874,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,436,743. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $385.34 and a one year high of $482.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $445.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $453.35.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

