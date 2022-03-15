Madison Wealth Partners Inc Has $13.39 Million Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Madison Wealth Partners Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,413 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,031 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF comprises 6.7% of Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Madison Wealth Partners Inc owned about 0.11% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $13,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. KWB Wealth raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 9,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 16,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 27,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock traded up $0.97 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.27. 721,901 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 740,424. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1-year low of $66.84 and a 1-year high of $78.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.16.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.