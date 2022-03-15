Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) Short Interest Up 33.0% in February

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, an increase of 33.0% from the February 13th total of 977,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 321,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Magenta Therapeutics from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Magenta Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.18.

Magenta Therapeutics stock opened at $2.81 on Tuesday. Magenta Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $14.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.43. The firm has a market cap of $165.23 million, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 2.03.

Magenta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MGTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts predict that Magenta Therapeutics will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Magenta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Magenta Therapeutics by 116.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 24,080 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Magenta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. TCG Crossover Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,844,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Magenta Therapeutics by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 15,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.13% of the company’s stock.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel medicines for bone marrow transplants. It offers patient preparation, stem cell collection, cell dose, and safe immune regeneration programs. Its platform include autologous and allogeneic transplant, and gene therapy.

