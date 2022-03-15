Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,660,000 shares, a decline of 24.9% from the February 13th total of 2,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NYSE MGA traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,769,708. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.29. Magna International has a 12-month low of $54.60 and a 12-month high of $104.28. The firm has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.52.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.47. Magna International had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. Magna International’s revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Magna International will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. This is a boost from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is 35.93%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Magna International by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in Magna International by 121.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Magna International by 142.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Magna International by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Magna International during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. 59.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on MGA. Barclays cut their price target on Magna International from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James set a $68.00 price target on Magna International and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Magna International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Magna International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on Magna International from $98.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.36.

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

