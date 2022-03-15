Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 62,733 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,769,708 shares.The stock last traded at $58.65 and had previously closed at $57.07.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MGA. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Magna International from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Magna International and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Magna International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magna International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Magna International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Magna International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.36.

The firm has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Magna International ( NYSE:MGA Get Rating ) (TSE:MG) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Magna International Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.93%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Magna International by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Magna International by 142.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in Magna International by 121.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Magna International by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Magna International in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. 59.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

