Malayan Banking Berhad Announces Dividend of $0.13 (OTCMKTS:MLYBY)

Malayan Banking Berhad (OTCMKTS:MLYBY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.1264 per share on Monday, April 25th. This represents a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th.

Shares of MLYBY opened at $7.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.61 and its 200 day moving average is $4.44. Malayan Banking Berhad has a 12-month low of $3.35 and a 12-month high of $7.00.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Malayan Banking Berhad from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Malayan Banking Bhd. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of commercial banking and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Group Community Financial Services (CFS), Group Corporate Banking and Global Markets, Group Investment Banking, Group Asset Management, and Group Insurance and Takaful.

