Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF) Short Interest Update

Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decrease of 24.7% from the February 13th total of 8,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 11,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Malvern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLVF traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.40. The stock had a trading volume of 173 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,157. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $124.98 million, a P/E ratio of -411.75 and a beta of 0.98. Malvern Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.12 and a 1 year high of $19.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.09.

Malvern Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MLVF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Malvern Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Malvern Bancorp will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Petiole USA ltd purchased a new stake in Malvern Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,134,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Malvern Bancorp by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 303,178 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,751,000 after purchasing an additional 105,831 shares during the period. Bell Rock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Malvern Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $882,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Malvern Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Malvern Bancorp by 5.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,792 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.38% of the company’s stock.

Malvern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services. It consists of attracting deposits from businesses and the general public and investing those deposits, together with borrowings and funds generated from operations, in commercial and multi-family real estate loans, one- to four-family residential real estate loans, construction and development loans, commercial business loans, home equity loans, and lines of credit and other consumer loans.

