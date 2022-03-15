Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 546,581 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 4,371,148 shares.The stock last traded at $19.39 and had previously closed at $19.82.

Several research firms have commented on MFC. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. CIBC lowered shares of Manulife Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.27.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.24.

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Rating ) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.19. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 41.0% in the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. 46.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

