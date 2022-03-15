MAP Protocol (MAP) One Day Trading Volume Tops $721,083.00

MAP Protocol (MAP) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 15th. One MAP Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0205 or 0.00000053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MAP Protocol has a market cap of $35.90 million and approximately $721,083.00 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MAP Protocol has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MAP Protocol Coin Profile

MAP Protocol launched on September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,183,690 coins. The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MAP Protocol is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol . The official website for MAP Protocol is www.maplabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc… “

MAP Protocol Coin Trading

