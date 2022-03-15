Mapletree Logistics Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPGF) Short Interest Update

Mapletree Logistics Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,376,200 shares, a drop of 23.6% from the February 13th total of 5,725,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,646.8 days.

OTCMKTS MAPGF opened at $1.36 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.41. Mapletree Logistics Trust has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $1.53.

Get Mapletree Logistics Trust alerts:

Mapletree Logistics Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mapletree Logistics Trust engages in the investment in a diversified portfolio of income-producing logistics real estate and real estate related assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: Singapore, Hong Kong, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Malaysia, Vietnam, and India. The company was founded on July 5, 2004 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mapletree Logistics Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mapletree Logistics Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.