Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Director Sells $398,750.00 in Stock

Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.75, for a total transaction of $398,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE MPC traded down $2.02 on Tuesday, reaching $74.64. The company had a trading volume of 316,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,333,813. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.89 and its 200 day moving average is $67.07. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $50.19 and a 52-week high of $81.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.74. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $35.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.94) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.48%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPC. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 131.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 14,188 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. 76.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MPC shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

