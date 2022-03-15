Marcelo Melamud Acquires 55 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Stock

MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) CAO Marcelo Melamud purchased 55 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $881.82 per share, for a total transaction of $48,500.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:MELI traded up $69.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $952.34. The stock had a trading volume of 611,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,873. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,053.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,353.50. The company has a market capitalization of $48.02 billion, a PE ratio of 563.52 and a beta of 1.52. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $858.99 and a twelve month high of $1,970.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($1.81). MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 31.09% and a net margin of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.02) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MELI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $956.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bradesco Corretora raised MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $2,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,757.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. IRON Financial LLC lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

About MercadoLibre (Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

