Marcelo Melamud Acquires 55 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Stock

MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) CAO Marcelo Melamud purchased 55 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $881.82 per share, for a total transaction of $48,500.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
NASDAQ:MELI traded up $69.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $952.34. The stock had a trading volume of 611,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,873. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,053.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,353.50. The company has a market capitalization of $48.02 billion, a PE ratio of 563.52 and a beta of 1.52. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $858.99 and a twelve month high of $1,970.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.
MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($1.81). MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 31.09% and a net margin of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.02) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. IRON Financial LLC lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.18% of the company’s stock.
About MercadoLibre (Get Rating)
MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.
