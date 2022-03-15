Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,944 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,257 shares during the quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 307.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 293,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,806,000 after purchasing an additional 221,407 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,024,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,653,000 after purchasing an additional 793,342 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 60,124,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,298,000 after purchasing an additional 393,975 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 113.7% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 20,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 10,986 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GOVT traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.17. The stock had a trading volume of 16,936,151 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.78 and its 200 day moving average is $26.28.

