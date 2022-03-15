Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,052 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Energy ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.23% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF worth $5,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IYE. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 34.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,492,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,906 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 230.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,448,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,412 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the third quarter worth $11,448,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 350.4% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 486,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,980,000 after acquiring an additional 378,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 33.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,268,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,893,000 after acquiring an additional 318,628 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF stock traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 436,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,913,147. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $24.49 and a 1-year high of $42.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.98 and a 200 day moving average of $31.92.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.