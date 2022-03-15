Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,254 shares during the period. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 21.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,295,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,791,000 after buying an additional 403,831 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 572.6% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 295,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,132,000 after buying an additional 251,413 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,186,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,629,000 after buying an additional 193,191 shares during the period. Wolff Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $22,212,000. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1,034.3% during the third quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 204,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,985,000 after buying an additional 186,054 shares during the period.

SDY traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $124.11. 55,715 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 635,167. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $126.15. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $114.51 and a fifty-two week high of $132.20.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

