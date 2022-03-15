Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Has $1.61 Million Stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,570 shares during the period. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 336,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,268,000 after buying an additional 4,693 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 166,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,077,000 after buying an additional 9,982 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,959,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,149,000 after purchasing an additional 282,863 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 350,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,688,000 after purchasing an additional 31,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkansas Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 185,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,505,000 after purchasing an additional 41,270 shares in the last quarter.

SCHE traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.46. 276,316 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,619,041. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $25.55 and a twelve month high of $33.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.30.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

