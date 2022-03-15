Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Has $1.89 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,538 shares during the period. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 6,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 28,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 22,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHV traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.54. 3,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,015. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $63.24 and a 1-year high of $74.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.78.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.