Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Has $16.96 Million Holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 81.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 565,821 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 254,224 shares during the period. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF accounts for about 5.5% of Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC owned about 0.34% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $16,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 108.4% in the 4th quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 193,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,799,000 after acquiring an additional 100,655 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $397,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 146.8% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC increased its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 31,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 12,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 115.7% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 94,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after buying an additional 50,631 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF alerts:

FALN stock traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $27.27. 21,878 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,169,561. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $27.04 and a one year high of $30.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.49.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.096 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.