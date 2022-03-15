Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Has $3.93 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 703 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Shares of IVE traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $149.28. 39,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,416,182. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $137.17 and a 52 week high of $160.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.14.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

