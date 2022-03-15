Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Has $5.48 Million Holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,381 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Financials ETF makes up 1.8% of Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC owned about 0.20% of iShares Global Financials ETF worth $5,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 8,950.0% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF during the third quarter worth $38,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF by 81.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Financials ETF by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IXG traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,332. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $71.88 and a 12 month high of $86.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.08 and a 200-day moving average of $80.68.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

