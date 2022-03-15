Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Has $6.29 Million Stock Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 56,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,306 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 2.0% of Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHV. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 323.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 27.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $97,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 238.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SHV traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,548,251. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $110.23 and a 12 month high of $110.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.32 and a 200-day moving average of $110.40.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

