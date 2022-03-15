Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Has $7.93 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 63.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,170 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 2.6% of Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $7,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,285.7% in the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Fure Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000.

Shares of VEA stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $45.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,925,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,896,975. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.97. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $43.92 and a 12 month high of $53.49.

