Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Invests $1.04 Million in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 35,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,000. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFAI. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 113.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 3,503 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000.

DFAI stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.80. The company had a trading volume of 8,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,138. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.22. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.82 and a fifty-two week high of $30.44.

