Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Makes New $2.77 Million Investment in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 84,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,766,000. Dimensional International Value ETF makes up 0.9% of Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Dimensional International Value ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000.

NYSEARCA:DFIV traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,928. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.89. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 52 week low of $30.59 and a 52 week high of $35.63.

