Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Sells 1,409 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,409 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 52.3% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 101.3% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $200.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,512. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $209.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.62. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $194.57 and a 12-month high of $241.06.

