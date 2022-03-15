Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Sells 7,939 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,939 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF accounts for 0.9% of Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $2,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJS traded down $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,283. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.67 and a 200-day moving average of $102.99. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $95.25 and a 12 month high of $111.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

