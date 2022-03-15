Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Takes $2.48 Million Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,478,000. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises about 0.8% of Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,140,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,840,000 after buying an additional 824,242 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,494,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,842,000 after buying an additional 59,412 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,484,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,626,000 after buying an additional 649,943 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,459,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,775,000 after buying an additional 587,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,435,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,008,000 after buying an additional 16,149 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of USMV traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,272,633 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.57. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

