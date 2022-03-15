Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Takes $7.29 Million Position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 146,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,293,000. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF makes up about 2.4% of Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC owned approximately 8.16% of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Five Oceans Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,351,000.

Get Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Shares of DFIP traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.66. 1,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,100. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $47.32 and a 52 week high of $50.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.41.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.