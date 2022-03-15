Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Trims Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 822 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $6,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

RSP stock traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $150.09. 101,099 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,867,626. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $136.56 and a twelve month high of $164.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.54.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.