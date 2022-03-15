MarketPeak (PEAK) 24-Hour Volume Hits $223,122.00

MarketPeak (PEAK) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. MarketPeak has a total market cap of $2.11 million and approximately $223,122.00 worth of MarketPeak was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MarketPeak coin can now be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00001797 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MarketPeak has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00033939 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.02 or 0.00104519 BTC.

MarketPeak Coin Profile

MarketPeak is a coin. MarketPeak’s total supply is 8,886,638 coins and its circulating supply is 8,886,290 coins. MarketPeak’s official website is marketpeak.com . MarketPeak’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

MarketPeak Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MarketPeak directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MarketPeak should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MarketPeak using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

