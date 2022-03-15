Marlin (POND) Price Up 1.2% This Week

Marlin (POND) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. Marlin has a total market cap of $21.29 million and approximately $21.31 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Marlin has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Marlin coin can now be purchased for $0.0289 or 0.00000073 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002520 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00045343 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,650.30 or 0.06677229 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,667.04 or 0.99937988 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00040296 BTC.

About Marlin

Marlin was first traded on December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 736,908,424 coins. Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Marlin is medium.com/marlin-protocol . The official website for Marlin is www.marlin.pro . The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Marlin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using U.S. dollars.

