Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Hits New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $17.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Marqeta traded as low as $8.25 and last traded at $8.33, with a volume of 104884 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.52.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Marqeta in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upgraded Marqeta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Marqeta from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $33.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.62.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 96.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Marqeta in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Bronson Point Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marqeta during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Marqeta during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Marqeta in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. 25.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.29.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 16.69% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. The company had revenue of $155.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.79 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ)

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

