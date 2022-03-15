Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $179.36.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MAR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

In related news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.35, for a total value of $83,961.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 10,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.21, for a total transaction of $1,814,894.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,659 shares of company stock valued at $2,987,622. Corporate insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 51,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,967,000 after buying an additional 5,847 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 5.9% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 619.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 97,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,325,000 after buying an additional 84,042 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 13.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,239,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,750,000 after buying an additional 262,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 16.1% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,864,000 after acquiring an additional 6,235 shares during the period. 59.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MAR opened at $161.76 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $164.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.11. The company has a market capitalization of $52.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.43 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. Marriott International has a fifty-two week low of $127.23 and a fifty-two week high of $184.99.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.28. Marriott International had a return on equity of 125.04% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Marriott International will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

