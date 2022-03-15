Master Contract Token (MCT) Achieves Market Cap of $386,939.79

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. One Master Contract Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Master Contract Token has a total market cap of $386,939.79 and $51,856.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Master Contract Token has traded up 5.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,624.62 or 0.06689216 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.06 or 0.00066424 BTC.

Ethereum Name Service (ENS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.52 or 0.00034469 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001119 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Master Contract Token Coin Profile

Master Contract Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 coins. Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Master Contract Token’s official website is splyse.tech/#projects

Master Contract Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Master Contract Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Master Contract Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

