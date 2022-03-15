MAX Exchange Token (MAX) Price Tops $0.38 on Major Exchanges

MAX Exchange Token (MAX) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 15th. In the last week, MAX Exchange Token has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. One MAX Exchange Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000950 BTC on exchanges. MAX Exchange Token has a total market capitalization of $1.23 million and approximately $22,373.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39,613.07 or 0.99799421 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00069185 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $97.02 or 0.00244422 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00011473 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $104.95 or 0.00264402 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.83 or 0.00125544 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001326 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003923 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00032355 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Profile

MAX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,271,283 coins. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject . MAX Exchange Token’s official website is max.maicoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling MAX Exchange Token

