Maxcoin Price Reaches $0.0035 on Top Exchanges (MAX)

Maxcoin (MAX) traded 30.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. During the last week, Maxcoin has traded 39.9% lower against the US dollar. Maxcoin has a market cap of $216,983.12 and $3.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maxcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39,283.24 or 1.00118916 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.02 or 0.00068856 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $96.31 or 0.00245455 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00011394 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $104.93 or 0.00267430 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.47 or 0.00126092 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001341 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003805 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000865 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00032816 BTC.

About Maxcoin

MAX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. Maxcoin’s official website is www.maxcoinproject.org . The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Maxcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maxcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maxcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

