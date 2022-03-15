Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Short Interest Up 32.8% in February

Mar 15th, 2022

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAYGet Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a growth of 32.8% from the February 13th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 127,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

MZDAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Mazda Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mazda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Mazda Motor from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.25.

MZDAY opened at $3.32 on Tuesday. Mazda Motor has a one year low of $3.03 and a one year high of $4.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.04.

Mazda Motor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mazda Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles, trucks, various engines, transmission parts, machine tools, and materials for casting.

