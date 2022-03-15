Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Short Interest Up 32.8% in February

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a growth of 32.8% from the February 13th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 127,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

MZDAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Mazda Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mazda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Mazda Motor from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.25.

MZDAY opened at $3.32 on Tuesday. Mazda Motor has a one year low of $3.03 and a one year high of $4.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.04.

Mazda Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles, trucks, various engines, transmission parts, machine tools, and materials for casting.

