Mchain (MAR) Price Tops $0.0001

Mchain (MAR) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 15th. Over the last seven days, Mchain has traded up 34.3% against the US dollar. One Mchain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mchain has a market cap of $8,698.22 and approximately $2.00 worth of Mchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002557 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00008853 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00007734 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000409 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000067 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000018 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Mchain Coin Profile

MAR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2017. Mchain’s total supply is 82,580,875 coins. The official website for Mchain is mchain.network. Mchain’s official Twitter account is @Marijuana_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MarijuanaCoin is a new PoW/PoS cryptocurrency for the cannabis industry. It's based on the X11 hashing algorithm. “

Mchain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

