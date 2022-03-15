McPhy Energy (OTCMKTS:MPHYF) Stock Price Up 24.3%

McPhy Energy S.A. (OTCMKTS:MPHYF – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 24.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.09 and last traded at $21.00. Approximately 950 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 116% from the average daily volume of 439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.90.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.64.

About McPhy Energy (OTCMKTS:MPHYF)

McPhy Energy SA develops and supplies hydrogen production, storage, and distribution equipment for hydrogen energy, zero emission mobility, and industrial hydrogen markets worldwide. The company offers alkaline electrolyzers, including small, medium, and large hydrogen production units; and hydrogen storage solutions.

