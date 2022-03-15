McRae Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCRAA) Plans $0.13 Dividend

McRae Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCRAA – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th.

OTCMKTS MCRAA opened at $36.43 on Tuesday. McRae Industries has a one year low of $23.00 and a one year high of $36.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.19 and its 200-day moving average is $35.02.

McRae Industries (OTCMKTS:MCRAA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $27.59 million for the quarter.

McRae Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of military combat boots and children’s shoes. It operates through the following segments: Work Boot, and Western/Lifestyle Boot. The Work Boot segment relates to the distribution of work boot products through the Dan Post, Laredo, John Deere, and McRae brands.

