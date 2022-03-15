Mdex (MDX) Trading 0.2% Higher This Week

Mdex (MDX) traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 15th. Mdex has a total market capitalization of $185.60 million and approximately $12.52 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mdex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000553 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Mdex has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Mdex alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001954 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00044485 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000155 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,538.17 or 0.06538018 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38,753.50 or 0.99824384 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00040534 BTC.

Mdex Coin Profile

Mdex was first traded on November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 864,658,400 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech

According to CryptoCompare, “MDX token holders receive trading fee rebates per the tiered structure referenced here. Please note that the Mandala Exchange reserves the right to update the information listed below any time in the future at the team’s discretion. In order to receive trading fee rebates or unlock platform enhancements, users must lock the required amount of MDX token in their Mandala Exchange wallet for a period of 30 days or greater. After the 30-day locking period, users will receive their trading fee rebates via a credit to their Mandala Exchange wallet in the same currency in which the trading fees were originally collected. Trading fee rebates will be paid on a rolling 30-day basis based on the users locking period date. “

Mdex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mdex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mdex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mdex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mdex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.