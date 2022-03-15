MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Shares Gap Up to $13.26

Shares of MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.26, but opened at $13.82. MediaAlpha shares last traded at $14.15, with a volume of 925 shares.
MAX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup downgraded MediaAlpha from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on MediaAlpha from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded MediaAlpha from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on MediaAlpha from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MediaAlpha from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.44.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.59. The company has a market cap of $851.49 million, a PE ratio of -68.71 and a beta of 0.39.
MediaAlpha Company Profile (NYSE:MAX)
MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MediaAlpha (MAX)
- Small-Cap Digitial Media Solutions Is In Deep-Value Range
- The Top Three Stocks Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy in a Volatile Market
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Sectors You Might Have Missed with Upside
- 3 Hot Energy Stocks With More in the Tank
Receive News & Ratings for MediaAlpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaAlpha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.