Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Melrose Industries (LON:MRO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 205 ($2.67) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 66.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.86) price objective on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Melrose Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 229.50 ($2.98).

Shares of LON:MRO opened at GBX 123.35 ($1.60) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £5.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.09, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 151.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 159.82. Melrose Industries has a one year low of GBX 108 ($1.40) and a one year high of GBX 228.09 ($2.97).

In other news, insider David Lis acquired 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 133 ($1.73) per share, for a total transaction of £46,550 ($60,533.16). Also, insider Peter Dilnot acquired 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 156 ($2.03) per share, with a total value of £49,920 ($64,915.47). Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 89,500 shares of company stock valued at $12,257,000.

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air management, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

